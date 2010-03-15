Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
various road signs: "Entry forbidden to all vehicles except authorized ones, caution cyclists, stop road, pedestrian crossing", Alicante Province, Costa Blanca, Spain, February, 2022
stop sign ahead
Road signs "Roadwork", "Narrowing of the road at the left", "Restriction of the maximum speed of 40 km", "The stop is forbidden"
street sign
Traffic sign/ Stop sign
Street signs
Two traffic signals: Pedestrian crossing or zebra crossing and Stop signal
red stop sign iwith comment all way under blue sky

See more

1389908393

See more

1389908393

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129435384

Item ID: 2129435384

various road signs: "Entry forbidden to all vehicles except authorized ones, caution cyclists, stop road, pedestrian crossing", Alicante Province, Costa Blanca, Spain, February, 2022

Formats

  • 8256 × 5100 pixels • 27.5 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 618 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ernest Rose

Ernest Rose