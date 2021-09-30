Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086450435
Various currencies. Banknotes, money, gold bars from different countries. Diversification of the investment portfolio. Investing in financial instruments, saving. Inflation, exchange rates.
B
By BOKEH STOCK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbankbankingbanknotebillbusinessbuycashchangecloseupcoincoinscollectionconceptcreditcurrencydifferentdollareconomyeuroeuropeeuropeanexchangefinancefinancialforeignglobalgoldinternationalinvestmentisolatedmanymarketmoneynotenotespaperpaymentraterichsavingssuccesssymbolusavaluevariouswealthwhiteworld
Categories: Miscellaneous, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist