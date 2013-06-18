Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VARADERO,CUBA-NOVEMBER 3:Foreign tourists sailing on a catamaran November 3,2012 in Varadero.The cuban revenues associated to the tourism industry have increased in a 7.7% this year compared to 2011
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

118985959

Stock Photo ID: 118985959

VARADERO,CUBA-NOVEMBER 3:Foreign tourists sailing on a catamaran November 3,2012 in Varadero.The cuban revenues associated to the tourism industry have increased in a 7.7% this year compared to 2011

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kamira

Kamira