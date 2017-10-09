Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VANCOUVER - FEB 27: Oksana Domnina and Maxim Shabalin of Russia at the Figure Skating Olympic Gala during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games on February 27, 2010 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Photo Formats
3422 × 2566 pixels • 11.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.