Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
valentine's day holiday. number 14 marked with red alcohol marker with a heart shape. red heart in calendar on 14th of february. reminder to celebrate love. woman, or kid is drawing the heart shape.
Formats
5795 × 3430 pixels • 19.3 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 592 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 296 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG