Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088997348
Valentines day hart shape giftbox pattern. Red and white. Minimal background.
V
By Vlada Antic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundboxcardcompositiondaydecorationdesignfebruary 14festivehappyharthart shapeheartholidaylayoutlittle hartslovelove daylove letterlove youmarriage proposalminimalmy funny valentineno peopleoverheadpaperpatternpresentredred whiteribbonromanceromanticshapesurprisesweetsymboltop viewvalentine giftwallpaperwhitewrap
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist