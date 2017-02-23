Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Valentines day greeting card with champagne bottle, gift box, red ribbon and envelope with blank note mockup inside on pink background. Top view with space for greetings. Greeting card with copy space
Edit
red hearts spill out of a white paper envelope
valentines day celebration, greeting card mockup, surprise for beloved. festive background with pack and festive heart shaped decorations on stone table, free space for text design
envelope, gifr boxes and red hearts on pink background. Love concept. Saint Valentine's Day concept. Mother's day concept.
red hearts spill out of a white paper envelope
Beautiful valentines day paper hearts on pink background. View from above. Valentines Day Concept. Valentines day romantic background greeting card, box, strips and hearts. Space for text.
Top view of valentine card with red heart over pink background, copy space.
Valentine day composition. White gift boxes with bow and red felt hearts on pink background. Top View.

See more

1573593499

See more

1573593499

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2109214871

Item ID: 2109214871

Valentines day greeting card with champagne bottle, gift box, red ribbon and envelope with blank note mockup inside on pink background. Top view with space for greetings. Greeting card with copy space

Formats

  • 6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katarzyna Hurova

Katarzyna Hurova