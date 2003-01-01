Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Valentines day greeting card with champagne bottle, gift box, red ribbon and envelope with blank note mockup inside on pink background. Top view with space for greetings. Greeting card with copy space
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2109212444

Item ID: 2109212444

Valentines day greeting card with champagne bottle, gift box, red ribbon and envelope with blank note mockup inside on pink background. Top view with space for greetings. Greeting card with copy space

Formats

  • 6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katarzyna Hurova

Katarzyna Hurova