Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Valentines Day card. Pink empty envelope with blank white note mockup inside, macaron macaroon cookie and heart shaped coffee cup on pink background. 8 March, Womens Mothers Valentines Day, Birthday
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG