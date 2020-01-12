Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 25:Spanish Professional Soccer League, Levante U.D. vs Real Madrid - Ciudad de Valencia Stadium - Ozil - Spain on September 25, 2010 in Valencia.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.