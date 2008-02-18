Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 25 - Spanish Professional Soccer League, Levante U.D. vs Real Madrid - Ciudad de Valencia Stadium - Cristiano Ronaldo - Spain on September 25, 2010
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.