Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VALENCIA, SPAIN - MAY 8: Rider Laura Kraut, Horse Tortola, USA in the Global Champions Tour Valencia 2010 equestrian - the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, Spain on May 8, 2010
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.