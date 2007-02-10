Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
VALENCIA, SPAIN - MAY 8: Rider Cabanas Godino, Horse Calyton, Spain in the Global Champions Tour Valencia 2010 equestrian - the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, Spain on May 8, 2010
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.