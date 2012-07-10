Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VALENCIA, SPAIN - JULY 17: Soccer Volleyball teams participate in the City of Valencia XIII Beach Soccer Volleyball Competition at Malvarrosa Beach on July 17, 2010 in Valencia, Spain.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.