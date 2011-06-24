Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
VALENCIA - DECEMBER 19: Ciclocross ciudad de valencia (cycling), rainy day at valencia makes cyclist suffer in a very hard track. In the picture, "Unai Yus". December 19, 2010 in Valencia (Spain).
Photo Formats
3200 × 2133 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.