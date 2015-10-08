Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Valchevriere hamlet ruins in Vercors,France, destroyed during world war II. Kept as it, with its calcinated beams, its stones darken by fire. Only the small chapel had been renovated.
Photo Formats
1536 × 2048 pixels • 5.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG