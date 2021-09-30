Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091196201
Uzbekistan, Samarkand, the courtyard of Sher Dor Madrasa
a
By angela Meier
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureartasiaattractionbuildingcentral asiacityculturedestinationdomefacadefamousheritagehistoryimportantislamislamiclandmarkmadrasamadrasahmausoleummedievalminaretmonumentmosaicmosqueoldornamentplaceregistanregistan squarereligionsamarkandsamarqandschoolsher dor madrasashir darsilk roadsquaretourismtouristtraditionaltravelulugh begunescouzbekistanworld heritage site
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist