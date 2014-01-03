Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Utrecht, Netherlands - March 2022: Snow covering city monastery in Lombok neighbourhood in Utrecht that started melting and drips down on the exterior facade. Weather conditions in Dutch winter
Formats
6414 × 4276 pixels • 21.4 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG