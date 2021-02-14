Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100555967
Utrecht, The Netherlands - February 14th 2021: On Valentine's day, People ice skate on the frozen Oudegracht canal in Utrecht.
Utrecht, Netherlands
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityarchitecturecanalcanalscitycity centercoldcold spelldutcheuropeexercisefrostyfrozenfunhappinessholidayice skateice skaterice skatesice skatingicylakeleisureleisure activitynetherlandsoutdooroutdoorsparkpeoplerecreationrecreationalskateskaterskatingsnowsnowysporttraditionalurbanutrechtvalentinevalentinesvalentines daywaterwhitewinterwomen
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist