Uterus wall: Proliferative phase adenomyosis, show proliferative phase in the endometrium and ingrowth of endometrial glands, no malignant seen.
Dhaka, Bangladesh
By Babul Hosen
Related keywords
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
