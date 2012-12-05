Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 102147364
USSR - CIRCA 1986: stamp printed in USSR (Russia) shows portrait of Kirov - Communist Party Secretary with the inscription "Kirov 1886 - 1934", from series "Birth Centenary of S. M. Kirov", circa 1986
