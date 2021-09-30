Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088457621
USSR - CIRCA 1979: Postage stamp 'Soviet circus emblem' printed in USSR. Series: '60th anniversary of the Soviet Circus' by artist Y. Artsimenev, 1979
By Al.geba
