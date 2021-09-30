Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094524962
USSR - CIRCA 1978: Postage stamp 'B.M. Kustodiev. Bolshevik, 1920' printed in USSR. Series: '100th anniversary of the birth of B.M. Kustodiev' by design by N. Cherkasov, 1978
