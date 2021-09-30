Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088457606
USSR - CIRCA 1965: Postage stamp 'Metro station Zavod Bolshevik, Kiev' printed in USSR. Series: 'Soviet subway im. V. I. Lenin', 1965
A
By Al.geba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
approvalarchitecturebuildingcollectcommunicationcorrespondencedeliverdesignentrancegatehallhistoryhobbyjourneykievlabelleninlettermailmarkmessagemetrometro stationoldpaperphilatelypictureplatformpostpostagepostalprintedrailwayretroroutesendsheetshowstampstationsubwaysymbolictechnologytourismtransportationtunnelukraineundergroundussrvintage
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist