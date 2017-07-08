Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
USSR -CIRCA 1947: Soldiers are at war with the enemy. The term Great Patriotic War s used in Russia of the former Soviet Union to describe their portion of the Second World War, circa 1947.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

37799776

Stock Photo ID: 37799776

USSR -CIRCA 1947: Soldiers are at war with the enemy. The term Great Patriotic War s used in Russia of the former Soviet Union to describe their portion of the Second World War, circa 1947.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2805 × 2094 pixels • 9.4 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 747 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 374 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

rook76

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.