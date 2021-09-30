Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094057418
The use of a laser therapeutic device by a dermatologist during a cosmetic rejuvenation procedure in the clinic
UNITED STATES
S
By Satyrenko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticalternativeantiapparatusbeautybodybodycarecalmcarecellulitecliniccorrectioncosmeticdoctorequipmentfacefemalehandhealinghealthhealthyhorizontallaserlifestylelosinglpgmachinemassagemedicalmedicinepatientprocedureproffesionalrecoveryreductionrejuvenationsalonskinskincarespatherapeutictherapisttherapytreatmentwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist