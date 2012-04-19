Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
USA - CIRCA 1938: A stamp shows portrait Martha Dandridge Custis Washington (June 2, 1731 - May 22, 1802) was the wife of George Washington, the first president of the United States, circa 1938.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

66545971

Stock Photo ID: 66545971

USA - CIRCA 1938: A stamp shows portrait Martha Dandridge Custis Washington (June 2, 1731 - May 22, 1802) was the wife of George Washington, the first president of the United States, circa 1938.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2864 × 3173 pixels • 9.5 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 903 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 452 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

MarkauMark

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.