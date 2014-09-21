Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
US patriotism or memorial image of posing mannequin carrying US flag. The mannequin is standing in front of a partly cloudy sky and is propping the flag on his right shoulder. Vertical composition.
Photo Formats
1413 × 1789 pixels • 4.7 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
790 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
395 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG