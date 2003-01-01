Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station(MCAS) Futenma, fight a controlled burn on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan.
