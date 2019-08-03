Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083737238
The US Capitol is the residence of the US Congress, which runs the United States of America. August 03, 2019 Washington, USA
Washington, DC, USA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanarchitecturebuildingcapitalcapitolcitycolumbiacongressdcdc capitoldemocracydemocraticdistrictdomeexteriorfall seasonfamousfederalfreedomgovernmenthillhistorichistoryindependencelandmarklegislationlegislaturenationalparkpatriotismpeople visitingpoliticalpoliticspowersculpturesenateskystatestourismtouristtravelunitedunited statesusavotewashingtonwashington capitolwashington dcwashington dc capitol
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist