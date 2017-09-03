Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Urine sediment showing Struvite crystals, spermatozoa, RBC and squamous epithelial cells. Triple phosphate renal calculi are formed as a result of urinary tract infection by urease-forming organisms.
Budding yeast cells, white blood cells, Epithelial cells and unknown parasite in urine (urinary tract infections), under 40X light microscope.
Sediment urine finding with microscope.Moderate bacteria and white blood cells in patien bacteria urinary tract infection.
Abstract background. Monochrome texture. Image includes a effect the black and white tones.
Urine sediment showing Struvite crystals, spermatozoa, RBC and squamous epithelial cells. Triple phosphate renal calculi are formed as a result of urinary tract infection by urease-forming organisms.

