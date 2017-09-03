Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Urine sediment showing Struvite crystals, spermatozoa, RBC and squamous epithelial cells. Triple phosphate renal calculi are formed as a result of urinary tract infection by urease-forming organisms.
Formats
2642 × 2641 pixels • 8.8 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG