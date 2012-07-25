Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Urang aring or Eclipta prostrata, is a type of plant, mostly found wild as a weed, a member of the Asteraceae tribe. Famous for its use as a hair fertilizer and medicinal plant.
Formats
2048 × 2048 pixels • 6.8 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG