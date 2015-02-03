Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Upper part of the portal arch of the Nadir-Divan-Begi Madrasah in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. It depicts the mythical birds Simurgh and the ancient symbol of the sun with a face
Formats
5310 × 3540 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG