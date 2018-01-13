Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Upper floors of old brownstone apartment building in boston, massachusetts on a spring afternoon. showing ornate glass work, iron work and brick work
Photo Formats
2784 × 1863 pixels • 9.3 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.