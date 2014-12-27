Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Upholstered furniture on display for sale in the showroom of furniture store. Modern stylish sofas, couches and settees with bright colored cushions from high quality fabrics in the exhibition hall.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5711 × 3800 pixels • 19 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG