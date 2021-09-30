Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098258633
Unrecognizable woman wearing xmas checked pajamas eating red sweet candy cane in heart shape in hands sitting under Christmas tree with black cat decorated with garland lights. Winter Holiday spirit.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
authenticbeautiful womanbed garlandblack catbokeh lightscacaochillchristmascloseup detailcoffee mugcold seasoncomfort houseconceptcopy spacecouch cutecozy homedesign backgroundenjoy comfyevefeetfurheatholidayhot footindoorinside merryknitknitwearlog cabinmock upmorning pairpajamasperson restpetred mugroom youngscandinaviansitting relaxsleepingsnug wallpapersnuggle weathersockssoftstockings legstea cupvacationwarm blanketwinter fashionwoolxmas tree
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist