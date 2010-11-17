Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
unrecognizable woman sits on a black chair in the studio on a gray background. the concept of an anonymous forum, or consultation for women. Identity Theft Concept
Formats
7421 × 4174 pixels • 24.7 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG