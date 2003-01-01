Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Unrecognizable senior man in red shirt and scarf using modern mobile phone with black blank screen while shopping at supermarket, customer touching smartphone empty display, mockup
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135179473

Item ID: 2135179473

Unrecognizable senior man in red shirt and scarf using modern mobile phone with black blank screen while shopping at supermarket, customer touching smartphone empty display, mockup

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio