Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083737199
The United States Supreme Court building is the highest court of appeals and the body that interprets the U.S. Constitution with its decisions. August 03, 2019 Washington, USA
Washington, DC, USA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanarchitectureauthoritybuildingclassicalcolumnconfirmationconstitutioncourtcourthousedceditorialentrancefacadefamousfederalflagfreedomfrontfuneralgovernmentgreekhistorichistoryjudgejudicialjusticelandmarklawlawyerlegalmarblepoliticspowerstaircasestatesstatuestepsstonesupremesymboltourismtraveltrialunitedususavacancywashington
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist