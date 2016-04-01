Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The unique natural picturesque marlstone rock Stair of the Turks or Scala dei Turchi is a rocky white cliff on the southern coast of Sicily near Realmonte, near Porto Empedocle, Italy
Edit
Scala dei Turchi landmark mountain on Sicily
Salt extraction Salinas d'Es Trenc Mallorca
Salt Mine at Ses Salinas. Majorca Spain
A corner of the wilderness
Beautiful landscape with cliff and calm sea on a sunny day. Holiday concept with copy space.
The rocky white cliffs "Stair of the Turks", Sicily, Italy
Leh Ladakh, India

See more

1169699296

See more

1169699296

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1549697873

Item ID: 1549697873

The unique natural picturesque marlstone rock Stair of the Turks or Scala dei Turchi is a rocky white cliff on the southern coast of Sicily near Realmonte, near Porto Empedocle, Italy

Formats

  • 5619 × 3746 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei