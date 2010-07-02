Images

The unique natural picturesque marlstone rock Stair of the Turks or Scala dei Turchi is a rocky white cliff on the southern coast of Sicily near Realmonte, near Porto Empedocle, Italy
Item ID: 1543970798

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei