Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The unique natural picturesque marlstone rock Stair of the Turks or Scala dei Turchi is a rocky white cliff on the southern coast of Sicily near Realmonte, near Porto Empedocle, Italy
Edit
The rocky white cliffs "Stair of the Turks", Sicily, Italy
Close up of Deserted Skala Dei Turchi in Sicily
Turkish Staircase, Sicily island, Italy. Beautiful seascape with White Scala dei Tucrhi, Mediterranean Sea and blue sky.
south coast with Scala dei Turchi, Sicily, Italy
The rocky white cliffs "Stair of the Turks", Sicily, Italy
The Scala dei Turchi (Stair of the Turks), a spectacular white rocky cliff on the coast of Sicily, Italy. The rock formation in the shape of a staircase lies between two sandy beaches.
Stair of the Turks, Sicily, Italy

See more

1632805363

See more

1632805363

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1543735649

Item ID: 1543735649

The unique natural picturesque marlstone rock Stair of the Turks or Scala dei Turchi is a rocky white cliff on the southern coast of Sicily near Realmonte, near Porto Empedocle, Italy

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei