Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A dragonfly is a flying insect belonging to the order Odonata, infraorder Anisoptera (from Greek anisos, "unequal" and pteron, "wing", because the hindwing is broader than the forewing).
Formats
3281 × 2623 pixels • 10.9 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 799 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG