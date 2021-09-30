Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091887539
Underwater view of a woman swimming with fins and kickboard. Swimming and Pool Exercise.
Cape Carbonara, 09049 Villasimius, South Sardinia, Italy
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesactionactiveactivityadventurebeachbeautifulbikiniblueboardbodybubblediveequipmentfemalefitnessfungirlhealthhealthyholidaykickboardleisurelifestylelightnatureoceanoutdoorpeoplepersonpoolrecreationseasnorkelsnorkelingsplashsportsportssummerswimtrainingtraveltropicalunderunderwatervacationwaterwomanyoung
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist