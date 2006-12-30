Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Under construction road sign.Yellow&red triangle road sign with black figure digging land.Road repair constructions in progress.Warning road way sign.Roadworks sign at construction site background
Photo Formats
1890 × 2835 pixels • 6.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.