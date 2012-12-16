Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Unagi Sashimi - Smoked Eel on Daikon (White Radish) with Eel Sauce and Sesame. Garnished with Ginger, Wasabi, Seaweed, Cucumber, Salad Leaf and Lemon
Photo Formats
4844 × 3732 pixels • 16.1 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 770 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.