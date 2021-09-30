Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091872170
Ultrasonography (USG). Hand holding ultrasound probe and coupling gel prepare for diagnostic. Stock photo
T
By Terelyuk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advancedbackgroundbuttonbutton ultrasoundclose up medicalcloseupcomputercontrolcontrol panel buttondevicediagnosticdoctorequipmentexaminationhandhand holdinghealth carehospital equipmenthospital roomimageinstrumentlaboratorymachinemedicalmedical backgroundmedicinemodernmonitorportraitpregnancyprobe ultrasoundradiologistradiologyscanscannerscanningsciencescoupling gelscreensonogramsonographytechnologytesttoolultrasound machineultrasound scan
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist