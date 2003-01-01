Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ukraine's flag in blue and yellow from the tree people, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and Latvia worries about the lack of salt. On a table bowl with salt.
