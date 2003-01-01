Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ukraine, Odessa region. Belgorod-Dniester fortress , Akkerman fortress - a monument to the history of urban planning and XIII-XV centuries. Is one of the best preserved on the territory of Ukraine.
