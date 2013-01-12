Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
UKRAINE, KIEV - MAY 9: Ceremonial parade at Kiev main street - Khreshchatyc - dedicated to the 64th Anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War (World War II). Parade of victory. More in MY GALLERY
Photo Formats
2112 × 2816 pixels • 7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.